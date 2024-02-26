Construction firm director held for consumption of drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) A city-based construction and real estate firm director was arrested for allegedly consuming cocaine during a party at a star hotel here, police said on Monday.

On receipt of credible information about consumption of drugs by one of the directors of the firm with his friends at the hotel in Gachibowli here on Sunday, police teams visited the hotel, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

The guests had left the place by that time and on examination of the premises, police found three used plastic sachets of cocaine (each of one gram) and a white paper roll for usage of the drug, it said.

Based on further information, police teams visited the house of the firm chief and brought him to police station.

On interrogation, he disclosed that he organised the party for his friends at his hotel room with cocaine, police said.

He was sent for medical examinations wherein he tested positive for the drug, a senior police official said adding a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

The arrested person is the son of a BJP leader, who had earlier contested for assembly elections in Hyderabad.

The investigation is on to identify the drug peddlers and other consumers, police added. PTI VVK VVK KH