Construction labourer from AP kills wife, another man in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) A labourer from Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed his wife and another man before hanging himself at a building under construction at Konanakunte here, police sources said on Friday.

"Pulusu Golla allegedly killed his 33-year-old wife Lakshmi Golla and another person named Ganesh Kumar (20) with a log suspecting her fidelity on Thursday," a police official said.

The 35-year-old then hanged himself, the sources said.

The three construction workers hailed from Andhra Pradesh. PTI GMS RS RS