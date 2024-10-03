Construction of 161-ft-high Ram temple spire begins in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Construction of the 161-foot-high Ram temple's spire started on Thursday and is expected to be completed in four months, temple construction committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said.

With the starting of the construction of Ram temple's spire, building of seven other temples in the complex here, dedicated to seven sages, has also gained momentum, Mishra said in a statement.

These seven temples are also expected to be completed in the next four months, he said.

A three-day review meeting is planned from Thursday to accelerate the construction of the Ram temple, discussing ways to increase the workforce if there is a shortage of labourers and how to enhance the technical team if required, Mishra, who reached Ayodhya in the morning for the meeting, said.

The consecration at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK