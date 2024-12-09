Construction of 3 buildings of Common Central Secretariat to end by April 30, Govt tells RS

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat, which are currently under construction, will be completed by April 30 next year after a delay of nearly one-and-half years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the scheduled date of the project completion was November 17, 2023, and "the present likely date of completion" is April 30, 2025.

The estimated project cost is Rs 3,690 crore, the minister said.

These new three buildings will come up on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts was earlier located.

The Common Central Secretariat, which will house various ministries, will comprise 10 office buildings and a Central Conference Centre. The Common Central Secretariat is under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

According to the Central Vista website, the office spaces are proposed to have modern technological features and adequate space with amenities.

The present buildings of Central Vista will be replaced with modern office buildings with the capacity to hold about 54,000 personnel, which will meet the present and future needs of the ministries.

All these offices are proposed to be connected through a loop of automated underground people-mover, over-ground shuttles and walkways.

These buildings will come up through the redevelopment of existing Central Secretariat Offices like Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, IGNCA and National Museum etc located on either side of Rajpath, the website says. PTI BUN NSD