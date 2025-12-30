Construction of 400 km of roads in Delhi to commence after GRAP is lifted: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said construction work on nearly 400 km of roads across the national capital will commence as soon as the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are lifted.

She said these roads will be constructed wall-to-wall, ensuring that dust generated from road edges is eliminated at the source.

Along with road construction, the Delhi government is installing mist spray systems on the central verges of roads to neutralise dust particles and strengthen pollution control efforts, she added.

In an official statement, the government said budgetary allocations for 300 km of the proposed 400-km road stretches have already been released by the Centre. The remaining 100 km of roads will be constructed using the Delhi government's own resources.

The construction of these roads will not only improve traffic flow but will also significantly reduce dust emissions from damaged and worn-out roads, which have been a major contributor to pollution in Delhi, the statement added.

Gupta said all tenders and related procedural formalities for road construction have already been completed. Once GRAP is lifted, the Public Works Department (PWD) will begin work.

She further said roads constructed more than five years ago or those that have deteriorated significantly will be taken up on priority. The government aims to complete the construction work within the current financial year.

Additionally, around 340 mist spray systems are operational at hundreds of locations across the capital, and their coverage is being expanded in a phased manner, the statement said.

Gupta said these systems are being installed on a priority basis in high-pollution areas and identified hotspots.

Except during the monsoon season, the systems will remain operational throughout the year to ensure continuous dust control. She also noted that the system does not require any additional road construction or infrastructure, making it a practical and effective solution.

The chief minister said better roads, regular maintenance, and the use of modern dust-control technologies together can lead to a sustained improvement in Delhi’s air quality. PTI SLB SLB ARB ARB