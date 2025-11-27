Construction of 6 new Gati Shakti cargo terminals advancing rapidly: NFR

Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) The construction of six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is progressing rapidly, with the first facility at Baihata in Kamrup district expected to be operational soon, officials said on Thursday.

The Baihata terminal, built at an estimated cost of Rs 245 crore, is nearing completion and necessary clearances are underway to ensure safety. Once operational, it is expected to significantly strengthen the freight logistics ecosystem for industries across the Northeast, an official release said.

The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal policy was introduced in 2022 to promote the development of state-of-the-art logistic terminals built with the participation of major industry partners.

Earlier, there were two Gati Shakti terminals at Moinarband near Silchar and Cinnamara near Jorhat, but in February this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development of six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals in the state.

The six new terminals under construction are at Habaipur in Lanka (Lumding Division), Jogighopa, Baihata, the Multi-Modal Logistics Terminal at Kendukona, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Terminal at Basugaon, and the Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal at Chaygaon (Rangiya Division).

These new facilities are part of a broader effort to enhance multimodal connectivity, increase freight efficiency and strengthen logistics networks under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan improving connectivity and meeting the rising logistics needs of the region, the release added. PTI DG DG MNB