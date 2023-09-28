Construction of civil enclave in Ambala to start soon: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Ambala (Haryana), Sep 28 (PTI) The process of construction of a civil enclave on a 20-acre land adjacent to the Ambala Air Force Station will start soon, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Vij said the "bhumi puja" (groundbreaking ceremony) of the civil enclave to be set up in Ambala Cantonment will be performed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on October 15.

A civil enclave is an area of a military airbase allotted for civil aviation use.

The land for setting up the civil enclave under the UDAN scheme has now become available through the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Advertisment

According to an official statement, Vij said the process of construction of the civil enclave on a 20-acre land adjacent to the Ambala Air Force Station will start soon.

Last month, the minister had said the AAI will set up a civil enclave in Ambala for flight operations under the regional connectivity scheme.

According to the statement, Vij made tireless efforts to set up the enclave.

The minister had earlier said airplanes will be parked in the enclave, while the airstrip will be used for flight take off and landing, the approval for which has already been given by the Indian Air Force. PTI COR SUN RC