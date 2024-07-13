Construction of dams have turned Sutlej into rivulet: SC judge

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol has said the construction of dams on the Sutlej has turned the trans-Himalayan river into a rivulet, altering the entire ecosystem and eco chain.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled "Climate Change: The Policy, Law and Practice" by lawyer Jatinder (Jay) Cheema on Friday, Justice Karol also highlighted that climate change is heavily impacting the agriculture sector in the country.

The Supreme Court judge noted that stretches of certain rivers are drying up due to rising temperatures and human activity.

"The only trans-Himalayan river in India, the Sutlej, has turned into a rivulet because of the construction of several dams, changing the entire ecosystem and eco chain," he said.

Justice Karol said successive governments have spent Rs 30,000 crore on cleaning the Ganga. "We know the current state. We have all seen it. A lot more needs to be done on this issue. The famous Gangetic river dolphins, unfortunately, are nowhere to be seen." He added that farming has suffered due to the erosion of climate stability over the years.

"With nearly 58 per cent of the Indian population relying on agriculture and its allied activities for their livelihood, and even while other sectors have seen tremendous growth, agriculture retains its predominance. While India accomplished the noteworthy milestone of self-reliance in the 1970s with the Green Revolution and now produces an adequate amount of foodgrain for its entire population, farming in India is embroiled in a host of socio-economic and environmental issues," he said.

"Owing to climate change, India's agricultural yield is said to have reduced. Other factors leading to the erosion of farming conditions and agricultural produce include the adoption of unsustainable practices such as the use of heavy chemical fertilisers --we have seen what is happening in Punjab -- over-irrigation, and excessive groundwater extraction," Justice Karol said.

Citing an example of climate impact on agriculture, the judge said that the cultivation of renowned "paan" (betel) leaves in Bihar has taken a significant hit, with temperatures rising to nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

He emphasised that the health of the agriculture sector in India is closely linked to the country's rivers. However, due to shifts in monsoon patterns, the rivers and the vast network of flora, fauna, and communities have been impacted.

Justice Karol also said that climate change needs to be recognised as an independent branch of law, "distinct from environmental law at large".

"It is the need of the hour for everyone to be made aware of environmental laws, the impact of climate change, and the modern practices that need to be adopted," he said.

At the same event, Supreme Court judge Justice K V Viswanathan said climate change is a serious existential threat and called for the establishment of a permanent commission in India, similar to NITI Aayog, to find a comprehensive solution to the problem.

Another Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant said the apex court has "time and again gone above and beyond the scope of existing laws" to prevent environmental degradation and hoped the Indian legislature would come forward to address the current challenges. PTI GVS GVS ANB ANB