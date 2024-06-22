Construction of Dhadhar river bridge for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project completed

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The construction of a bridge over the Dhadhar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district has been completed, taking the dream of running the country's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad closer to fruition.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) on Saturday said the 120-meter bridge consists of three full-span girders of 40 meters each and several circular piers of height between 16 to 20 meters and a diameter of 4 metres and 5 metres.

The bridge is between Bharuch and Vadodara.

"There are 24 river bridges on the Bullet Train corridor of which 20 are in Gujarat and four are in Maharashtra," according to a press statement.

It said, "The construction of seven river bridges has already been completed. These rivers are Par, Puma, Mindhola, Ambika, Auranga, Venganiya and Mohar." The Indian Railways has already announced that the first phase of the bullet train project between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat will be operationalised by 2026. PTI JP NSD NSD