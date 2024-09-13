Construction of first upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount cannon completed at Haridwar BHEL

Haridwar, Sep 13 (PTI) The Defence and Aerospace Department of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) here has completed the construction of its first upgraded 'Super Rapid Gun Mount' (SRGM) cannon.

This upgraded SRGM cannon manufactured for the Indian Navy was flagged off by BHEL Haridwar Executive Director T.S. Murali on Friday for Balasore in Odisha.

Murali, while addressing the programme, said that this cannon will play a pivotal role in the security of the country's maritime borders.

Describing the construction of the cannon as a matter of pride for every BHEL worker, he said that this cannon can hit different types of targets in the air, water and sea within a radius of 35 kilometres and is also capable of selecting different types of ammunition based on the condition of the target.

This is the first gun under the order of 38 upgraded SRGM guns given by the Indian Navy to BHEL. After this, BHEL will supply 37 upgraded SRGM guns.

BHEL has been manufacturing SRGM for the Indian Navy for the last three decades and has supplied a total of 44 guns so far.

Apart from BHEL and Indian Navy officials, representatives of Italian partner company Leonardo were also present in the programme. PTI DPT HIG