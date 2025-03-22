Construction of Lucknow nigh safari, adventure park to begin from April

Lucknow, Mar 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will commence the construction of a night safari and an adventure park in Lucknow next month, with a detailed blueprint in place for its timely execution.

The ambitious 'Kukrail Night Safari and Adventure Park' project will be developed in two phases with a total budget exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

The first phase, with an estimated cost of Rs 631 crore, will begin in April and is expected to be completed within 24 months, it said.

The night safari, spanning 34.59 lakh square meters (855.07 acres) of the Kukrail forest, will feature 38 animal enclosures housing a diverse range of species, including lions, tigers, leopards, bears, deer, and various reptiles and birds.

The Phase-1 construction will cover 65,254 square meters of the forest, encompassing various facilities such as an amusement activity area, administration block, 7D theatre, art gallery, grand entry gateway, cafeteria, veterinary hospital, and staff residential blocks.

A key feature of the safari will be a tram service, with dedicated tram storage and running lines constructed throughout the enclosures.

The project will also include infrastructure development such as roads, footpaths, parking, and drainage systems.

The master plan, prepared by the Planning Department, outlines the construction of various residential blocks for staff, including a director's bungalow and veterinarian bungalows.