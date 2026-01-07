Construction of modern admin building, hi-tech control room near Ram temple in Ayodhya complete

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) In a step to strengthen the security architecture of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government has completed the construction of a modern administrative building and high-tech control room near the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a press statement, the facility has been built on 12,000 square feet of land belonging to the police department, located just outside the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 11.28 crore, the project was undertaken by the home department and executed through the Construction and Design Services (CNDS). The construction work began in December 2023.

The G+1 structure houses the main control room in its basement, which will be equipped with advanced technology to enable real-time monitoring of CCTV footage, crowd management, traffic regulation and emergency response services in and around the Ram temple area.

Officials said the control room would play a crucial role in ensuring round-the-clock surveillance and swift coordination among security agencies, especially during peak footfall, festivals and major events.

CNDS project manager Devvrat Pawar said nearly 98 per cent of the work has been completed, with the construction of the boundary wall currently in progress. "The building is ready for inauguration and will be made fully operational soon after," he said.

Once commissioned, the facility will be operated exclusively by the police department and will enable close surveillance of all activities in the vicinity of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, officials added.