Construction of mosque stopped in Haridwar

Haridwar, Jul 29 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday stopped the construction of a mosque in Sultanpur village of the Laksar area over alleged violation of norms.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit took the action on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had received complaints that the mosque's minars were about 250 feet, which is against the building norms.

Dhami was approached by the villagers who were vexed with the alleged violation.

Dikshit said the construction of the mosque has been stopped and the matter is being investigated.

He said he has sought land documents from the mosque management. PTI COR ALM VN VN