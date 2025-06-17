Construction of new bridge at Kundmala to begin after monsoon; to have viewing gallery: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Jun 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the work of constructing a new bridge at Kundmala in Pune district, where an aging iron bridge collapsed and claimed the lives of four persons two days ago, will begin after the monsoon.

Around 3.30 pm on Sunday, the pedestrian bridge built over the Indrayani river collapsed in the Kundmala area of Maval tehsil. More than 100 people were on the bridge, a popular spot for tourists and picnickers, when it collapsed, killing a man, his six-year-old son and two others.

Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune, paid a visit to the site of the incident and also met the injured persons currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The work of the new bridge at Kundmala will commence immediately after the monsoon," Pawar told reporters.

The structural audit of other bridges will also begin, he said, adding that instructions have been issued to dismantle or remove bridges that are deemed unfit for public use in the district.

When the new bridge is constructed at Kundmala, additional funds will be allocated to build a viewing gallery for tourists as it is a scenic spot and people visit it to enjoy nature, Pawar said. PTI SPK NP