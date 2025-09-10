Construction of new IHBAS building with large OPD to begin soon: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that construction of a new building for IHBAS would commence soon.

She conducted a surprise inspection of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in Dilshad Garden and reviewed the hospital's facilities.

Expressing displeasure at the prevailing conditions, she announced that construction of a new building would commence shortly. She assured that all medical and administrative shortcomings would be addressed within the current financial year. During her visit, she also interacted with patients and their families and heard their grievances.

Gupta learnt from hospital officials that since 2012, IHBAS has lacked even a single MRI or CT scan machine, while X-ray and ultrasound facilities remain severely limited. She asserted that her government's topmost priority is to equip IHBAS with modern medical facilities and transform it into a world-class centre for mental and neurological healthcare.

She said this was highly unfortunate, as IHBAS is regarded not only as Delhi's but also as one of India's and North Asia's leading centres for neurological and mental health treatment, with 2,500 to 3,000 patients visiting its OPD (outpatient department) daily.

The chief minister was also informed that the hospital currently has only 10 ventilator beds, whereas the requirement is far greater. Despite such limitations, doctors and medical staff have been diligently fulfilling their responsibilities, she said.

She emphasised that in a sensitive field like mental health, doctors are compelled to work without essential machines such as an MRI.

Even under such circumstances, attending to patients and addressing their problems is a remarkable achievement, she said.

The issue, she said, lies not with the medical team but with the lack of governmental support the hospital has received so far. A reputed institute like IHBAS currently operates with only 317 beds.

The chief minister announced that the decision to construct a new building for IHBAS would be initiated soon.

The hospital has 111 acres of land, but only 20 per cent of it is currently utilised. Along with a large, well-equipped OPD, the new complex will also include various other faculties. She further assured that during the current financial year, all gaps in facilities would be filled, including MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound machines, as well as additional staffing.

Hitting out at the AAP government, she said they boasted of their "so-called" health model and made tall claims about constructing new hospitals, but left projects incomplete.

Her government, she said, is now completing those unfinished hospitals on a priority basis. PTI SLB SLB HIG HIG