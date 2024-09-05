Construction of new rail lines will curb emissions, says HC; allows cutting of mangroves

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Construction of fifth and sixth lines between Borivali and Virar stations of the Western Railway (WR) would ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions and save fuel, the Bombay High Court has said while allowing cutting of mangroves for the project.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar permitted the WR to fell 2,612 mangroves on the land required for the new lines on the Mumbai suburban train route.

The order of August 30, which became available on Thursday, said the project was overwhelmingly in public interest and has significant ecological benefits.

As per an old judgement, the high court's permission is needed to remove mangroves in the Mumbai region.

The WR had filed a petition seeking permission to cut the mangroves. The construction of fifth and sixth lines would meet the demand for additional services, it said.

The HC noted that broader public interest, weighed against environmental consequences, is balanced by the fact that the construction would alleviate congestion on the existing lines.

"The railway system is an eco-friendly mode of mass transportation and one of the most efficient in the world. The construction of these lines would reduce emissions, alleviate traffic congestion, and conserve precious fuel," the court said.

The project was absolutely necessary and had no viable alternative as its site is adjacent to the existing tracks, the judges observed, adding that the "alignment has been determined to be the most suitable from technical, economic and functional perspectives." The bench directed the railway authorities to replant 7,823 mangroves to compensate for the ecological damage.

The fifth and sixth railway lines between Borivali and Virar are being constructed under Phase III-A of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) at a cost of Rs 2,184 crore.

The 26-km lines are expected to increase the frequency of trains beyond the western suburbs.

Currently there are five lines between Mumbai Central and Borivali, and a sixth one is under construction. From Borivali to Virar, there are only four lines. PTI SP KRK