Construction of Rs 29.6-cr multipurpose project to begin soon in Mamit: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Sep 11 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said the construction of a Rs 29.6-crore multipurpose project will soon begin at Tuidai in west Mizoram's Mamit district.

The project, under the state's irrigation and water resource department, is funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Lalduhoma said his government will soon float a tender to execute the multipurpose project, according to an official statement.

He also said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ‘Mat Valley Integrated Water Resource Management and Climate Resilient Irrigation’ project in Serchhip district has been completed, and a core group formed to monitor it.

Lalduhoma further said that steps were being taken to obtain forest clearance for the construction of the Ngur-Vapar multipurpose dam in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the statement added. PTI CORR RBT