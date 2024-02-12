Construction of tunnel road intended to reduce traffic congestion in B'luru, says Guv

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday said construction of a tunnel road in the city is intended to reduce traffic congestion in the Bengaluru Metropolitan area.

Advertisment

In his customary address to both Houses of Legislature at the beginning of the budget session, he said a feasibility report is being prepared for construction of the tunnel road in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

Highlighting various developmental projects being undertaken by the government in the state capital, the governor said that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Phase-2A from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapuram (19.75 km) and Phase-2B Krishnarajapuram to Kempegowda International Airport works are under progress and have been planned to be completed by June 2026.

He said that the Cauvery Water Supply Phase-5, which will supply 775 Million Litres per Day (MLD) additional drinking water to 110 village areas included in the BBMP, is intended to be commissioned in March this year.

Noting that the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project has been taken up in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka and the Railway Departments, Gehlot said that civil works of the Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara (25 km) corridor in this project have started.

The tender for civil works on Heelalige–Rajanukunte (46.24 km) corridor has been finalised, and the work will begin soon, he said. PTI KSU SDP KSU SDP KH