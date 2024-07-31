Construction of world's second-largest ropeway project to begin in Shimla in March 2025

Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) The construction of the world's second-largest ropeway project, the 13.79-km Shimla Ropeway Project aimed at decongesting the state capital Shimla, will commence on March 1, 2025, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday.

All documents for forest clearance under the Forest Clearance Act (FCA) have been uploaded to the portal, a statement issued here said.

The route lines, which will have 15 stations, have been named Monal Line, Deodar Line and Apple Line, it said.

The fact-finding mission of the New Development Bank conducted an inspection from June 2 to June 10 and gave its consent on July 12, Agnihotri, who also holds the transport and highways portfolio, said.

Formal approval would be given at the meeting of the bank's Board of Directors, which is likely to be held in December 2024, he said.

Agnihotri, who was the chief guest at a symposium on New Urban Transport system, said the fare for this ropeway route will be different for locals and tourists but will be fixed by the state government.

The Shimla Ropeway will cover a 60-km area, with the government bearing 20 per cent of the Rs 1,734.40 crore project cost. The ropeway will initially have the capacity to transport 2,000 persons per hour, increasing to 6,000 for two-way travel by 2059, the statement said.

The world's longest ropeway is a 32-km-long project in Bolivia, South America. There are approximately 25,000 ropeways worldwide, while India currently has only 20 ropeways.

Himachal Pradesh has taken the lead, with the Baglamukhi Temple ropeway already constructed and the Baba Balaknath Temple ropeway approved by the cabinet, Agnihotri said.

Thirteen boarding stations have been identified along the route -- Taradevi, Judicial Complex, Chakkar, Tutikandi, New ISBT, Railway Station, Old ISBT, Lift, Chhota Shimla, Navbahar, Sanjauli, IGMC, Lakkar Bazaar and 103 Tunnel, the statement said.

The project is expected to provide direct employment to 250 people and indirect employment to over 20,000 people, it added.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur said the ropeways would ease congestion in the town and the Bijili Mahadev Ropeway in Kullu would prove to be a milestone.

Principal Secretary (Transport) R D Nazim said the Shimla Ropeway Project would be financed by an 80 per cent loan from the New Development Bank, with the remaining 20 per cent contributed by the state government. PTI BPL BHJ BHJ