Construction worker falls to death from bridge pillar in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old worker from Bihar was killed after he accidentally fell to the ground from an under construction pillar of a bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, police said. The labourer named Mohammad Israil was working on the bridge pillar at Ramsoo along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when he lost balance and fell to the ground, said a police official. The official said that the injured labourer was rushed to the Ramban district hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The labourer's co-workers protested the lack of adequate safety measures at the site and demanded adequate compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, he added.