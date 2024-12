Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old worker fell to his death at an under-construction building at Dombivli in the district, police said.

Satish Amarjit Rajbhar fell from the first floor around 3 pm on Friday and was declared dead on arrival at hospital, said an official of Vishnu Nagar police station.

A case of accidental death was registered and probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK