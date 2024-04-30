Construction worker falls to death in society near Noida

Noida, Apr 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died allegedly after she fell of the thirteenth floor of an under-construction tower in a society near Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, Gangotri, worked as a construction labour at the La Residentia society, the police said, adding that she along with her her husband Vijay Tandon lived in the same society.

"Today a memo was received from a private hospital at Bisrakh police station, through which the police were informed about the death of Gangotri, who fell from the thirteenth floor of an under-construction tower in the society," a police spokesperson said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police said. PTI KIS NB NB