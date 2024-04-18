Construction worker held for hurling stone at Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada, Apr 18 (PTI) Vijayawada city police arrested a 18-year-old construction worker for allegedly pelting a stone at YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy recently, a police official said on Thursday.

On April 13, unidentified miscreants hurled a stone at Reddy at Ajit Singh Nagar here, in which he sustained injuries on his left temple while he was campaigning for the upcoming elections as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) bus tour.

"Today, we have arrested (the person) who attacked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and produced him before the Principal Junior Civil Judge's Court. The Judge remanded him to 14 days judicial custody," Vijayawada police said in a press release.

Following the stone pelting, Vijayawada West MLA V Srinivas, who was also hurt in the attack, lodged a police complaint, which was treated as an "attempt to murder" under IPC Section 307.

As many as eight police teams launched a manhunt for the accused, headed by Vijayawada police Commissioner Kanthi Ratan Tata and others, leading to the arrest.

As part of the probe, police scoured through CCTV footage, cell phone recordings, interrogated suspects, analysed tower dump analysis (cell phone data) and also recorded statements of witnesses.

Police analysed footage from up to 50 CCTV cameras and also interrogated 100 suspects and witnesses to identify the arrested person.

According to police, the arrested person ekes out a living as a construction worker and belongs to Vaddera Colony in Ajit Singh Nagar. He told police that he came to Vivekananda School and hurled a concrete stone at the CM. PTI STH SS