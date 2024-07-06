Construction worker injured in cylinder blast after fire in shanty

Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old construction worker was injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded following a fire at a shanty in Santacruz west area here on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Ambewadi locality on Golibar Road, an official said.

"A fire broke out in a shanty meant for workers at a construction site. Those present there started dousing flames, but a cylinder exploded suddenly," he said.

A construction worker suffered injuries in the mishap, he added.

On being alerted, a water tanker and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital, the official said. PTI ZA NP