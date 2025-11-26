Construction worker killed in cement mixer trolley crash

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old worker was killed on Wednesday after a cement mixer trolley fell on him at a construction site in Mumbai, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7 pm near Mirza Ghalib market in the Chandanwadi area.

The victim was identified as Danish Arif Khan, who was working at the site.

He was rushed to state-run J.J. Hospital in serious condition, where doctors declared him "brought dead", an official said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI DC NSK