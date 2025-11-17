Constructive dialogue, collective participation key to build prosperous state: CM to sarpanches

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday interacted online with nearly 25,000 sarpanches and asserted constructive dialogue and collective participation were essential for building a prosperous state.

The CM interacted with them on the 'Sarpanch Samvaad' digital platform created by Quality Council of India (QCI).

"The platform has become an important space for sarpanches across the country and reflects the growing maturity in grassroots governance. Through strong communication and people's participation, we will definitely build a prosperous state and a prosperous nation," he said.

Rural development was central to the country's growth, and the Union government had prioritised it over the past decade by allocating large funds, Fadnavis said.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, Tukdoji Maharaj and Sant Gadge Baba, he said leadership and people's participation were the two pillars of an ideal model village.

Calling sarpanches "agents of change," he said the system of direct election of sarpanches had strengthened village-level leadership.

"Government schemes are like strong winds, but the sarpanch is the pump that carries that wind to every corner of the village. They must ensure efficient use of funds for farmers, women, children, education, health, infrastructure and self-help groups," the CM said as per an official release.

He highlighted the success of the Jalyukt Shivar water conservation programme, saying it demonstrated how collective leadership could bring major transformation in villages and improve farm productivity.

Fadnavis said the government aims to make every village a 'smart gram' and would soon provide high-quality internet connectivity through collaboration with Starlink.

Better digital access and smart equipment would help cut costs and raise farm productivity, he added.

The Chief Minister said the state's solar pump programme had scaled rapidly and was likely to achieve a Guinness World Record soon.

Concepts such as "daytime solar pumps and free power for homes at night" were becoming a reality, he added.

The state plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore annually in agriculture to raise productivity and ensure sustainable farming.

He said women's self-help groups, food processing, drip irrigation, mechanisation, rural roads, solar villages and value-based education were key to this growth.

Fadnavis said QCI, VSKC and Anulom were providing training and technical assistance to villages, helping improve quality and efficiency.

"Quality is the real key to development. With continuous competitions and mission-based campaigns, we will keep our villages motivated and make Maharashtra prosperous," he said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with sarpanches who had done exemplary work and congratulated all participants.

He offered guidance on rural development, agriculture, water conservation, women's empowerment and smart village initiatives. PTI MR BNM