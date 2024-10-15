'Consultancy sector for infra projects still dominated by European players'

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India’s consultancy sector for infrastructure projects, particularly metro systems, is still dominated by a few European companies despite the government’s push for local manufacturing, an expert said on Tuesday.

To further the Atmanirbhar vision, government support for Indian firms in the consultancy sector is needed, Rajeev Jain, former Director General of PIB, said in a statement.

Highlighting the potential of local companies, Jain stated that Indian firms like Tata Consulting Engineers and Aarvee Associates have been awarded contracts for the High-Speed Railway project, showcasing the capability of Indian companies to handle complex infrastructure projects.

Jain also mentioned that initiatives like the 'Make in India' have encouraged local production of train components and signalling systems.

Investment in railway infrastructure has surged, with capital spending increasing by 77 per cent in the past five years, reaching Rs 2.62 lakh crore in 2024.

Jain was speaking at the Urban Infra Business Summit and Awards 2024 which focused on the challenges facing Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, especially in transport infrastructure. PTI SHB MR