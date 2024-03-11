Consumer commission directs hearing aid vendor to refund Rs 1.05 lakh for defective device

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A district consumer commission here has directed a hearing aid dealer to refund Rs 1.05 lakh to a customer for selling a defective device.

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (Central Delhi) also directed the sellers to pay Rs 15,000 as damages for deficiency in service and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

The commission comprising President Inder Jeet Singh and member Shahina was hearing a complaint by Sonia, who sought compensation for deficiency in services by Kolkata-based Bengal Speech and Hearing Pvt. Ltd and its employee in Delhi.

According to the complaint, Sonia purchased the hearing aid for her 11-year-old son but she received a machine with a manufacturing defect. It said she was forced to buy a new hearing aid from elsewhere for Rs 1.05 lakh.

In an order passed on March 6, the commission noting the data sheet of the machine said after being sold on January 1, 2017, the machine was brought to the vendor repeatedly for repairs.

"The machine was requiring repeated repairs, it is showing that the machine was not performing for what purposes it was purchased by the complainant," the commission said.

It said that ultimately a new machine was provided to the vendor by the manufacturer.

The commission said during the pendency of the complaint, the vendor offered the complainant to take the new device, which was refused as she had already purchased a new one.

It said the deficiency in service by the vendor was established and the complainant was forced to purchase a new hearing aid because of the deteriorating medical condition of her son.

"The complainant is held entitled to a refund of the price amount of the pair of hearing plus machine of Rs 1,05,000," the commission said.

It also directed the vendor to pay Rs 15,000 compensation for causing mental agony and harassment to the complainant along with Rs 10,000 as litigation costs. PTI MNR MNR KVK KVK