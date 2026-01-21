Consumer health firm Kenvue announces dual brand strategy with two hydration solutions

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) In a bid to further its commitment towards providing people with science-backed hydration solutions, consumer health company Kenvue has announced a strategy with two brands -- ORSL TM and eRZL TM -- for complete hydration.

This move solidifies the company's leadership in India's hydration category by offering innovative solutions to address both diarrheal and everyday hydration, as dehydration emerges as an important public health concern, the company said in a statement.

The eRZL TM provides faster hydration compared to water, with 1.4 times more electrolytes and eight times less sugar compared to the previous composition.

These act as an adjuvant when feeling depleted during mild to moderate dehydration in conditions such as heat exhaustion and muscle cramps or feeling low due to tiredness and weakness, the company said.

Designed for everyday hydration, eRZL TM Electrolyte Drink combines three vital electrolytes -- Sodium, Potassium, Chloride -- and Vitamin C along with real fruit juice, offering hydration that is tasty and guilt-free, it said.

The ORSL TM will now become the brand name of the company's ORS portfolio based on WHO formula to address diarrhoeal dehydration. It is available in ready-to-drink and powder formats, the company statement said.

Commenting on the company's dual brand hydration strategy, Manish Anandani, Managing Director-India, Kenvue, said, "As dehydration emerges as an important health concern, we have been innovating and expanding our hydration portfolio to address these needs." "Taking another step, we are delighted to launch our distinct two-brand strategy -- ORSL TM and eRZL TM -- to address diarrheal and everyday hydration needs and to capitalise on the immense potential of India's electrolyte drink category, which is growing at a rapid pace.

"We remain committed to strengthening awareness around hydration across both illness and everyday care with superior hydration products, while complementing broader public health efforts," he said.

Prashant Shinde, Business Unit Head–Self Care, Kenvue in India, said the health and wellness trend has accelerated in recent years.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking low sugar, low calorie options as well as tailored hydration solutions beyond water when they are feeling ill or depleted. The all-new eRZL TM with its improved composition provides consumers with a healthy hydration option for such occasions to feel better faster," he said.

Dr Nikhil Bangale, Head of Medical and Safety Sciences, Kenvue India, highlighted that while diarrheal dehydration is well recognised, non-diarrheal or everyday dehydration often lacks awareness and remains under-addressed, particularly in the context of rising heat, humidity, and physical stress.

"There is an urgent need to strengthen awareness about hydration solutions for illnesses as well as for everyday hydration. Choice of electrolyte drinks should be based on the optimal concentration of electrolytes, key nutrients and energy to facilitate faster hydration," he added. PTI PLB NSD NSD