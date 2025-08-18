Consumer panel fines air carrier with Rs 50,000 for deficiency in service

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A Delhi consumer forum has imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Alliance Air Aviation Ltd for deficiency in service, saying a six-hour delay in the flight's departure was "mental torture" for passengers.

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (southwest) comprising president Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur, was hearing a complaint filed by two women who sought compensation due to the delay in the flight's departure on June 5, 2022.

In an order on July 7, the forum said, "There is nothing on record that the delay was on account of reasons beyond the control of the opposite party (Alliance Air). The delay is about six hours, and the information about the delay was not provided to the passengers, including the complainants." The airline should have provided the passengers with refreshment, it said.

The passengers were observed to have not even been offered water.

"There is negligence on the part of the opposite party in maintaining the aircraft as an engineering snag was allegedly detected after the aircraft was pushed from its bay. The long wait of the passengers for departure was nothing but mental torture. There was deficiency in service," the forum held. PTI MNR AMK AMK