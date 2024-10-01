Container truck crashes into compound wall of Palghar school; none hurt

Palghar, Oct 1 (PTI) A container truck heading towards Mumbai crashed into the compound wall of an ashram school in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

No one suffered injuries in the accident that took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 5 am, an official said.

The container truck crashed into the compound wall of Tawa Ashram School of the Dahanu Tribal Project and entered the premises, he said.

The official said casualties were averted as the school, which has 580 students, was not functioning at the time.

The accident affected traffic on the busy highway for some time and was restored after the heavy vehicle was removed from the scene, the official said. PTI COR ARU