Container truck driver from Bengal charred to death after collision in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ranchi/Medininagar, Feb 13 (PTI) The driver of a container truck was charred to death in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday as the vehicle caught fire after colliding with a trailer, police said.

The accident happened on NH-33 in the Chuttupalu Valley, they said.

"Two fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. After the fire was extinguished, a charred body was found inside the cabin. It is suspected to be that of the driver," said Naveen Prakash Pandey, the officer-in-charge of the Ramgarh police station.

The driver hailed from West Bengal's Malda district, and attempts are being made to contact his family, the officer said.

The owner of the Hyderabad-registered vehicle has also been informed, he said.

The accident might have happened due to brake failure, he added.

In another accident, an elderly man was run over by a truck near Dr Rajendra Prasad Golambar in Palamu's Medininagar.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Paswan (65), a resident of Dumi village in the Lesliganj police station area.

"The victim had come to the market where the truck ran over him. He was immediately taken to the Medinirai Medical College & Hospital (MMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries," said Jyoti Lal Rajwar, the officer-in-charge of the Town police station.

The truck was seized and the driver taken into custody, the officer said. PTI RPS CORR RPS SOM