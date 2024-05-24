Container truck hits height barrier, traffic affected for 3 hours on Thane-Belapur road

Thane, May 24 (PTI) Vehicular movement on a busy road in Maharashtra’s Thane district was disrupted for nearly 3 hours after a container truck hit a height barrier in the early hours of Friday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident on the Thane-Belapur road around 3 am.

The loaded container was going from Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai to Gujarat when the top part of it dashed into a height barrier at Kalwa, he said.

The height barrier got dislodged and fell on the container truck, blocking traffic, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.

Civic officials later removed the fallen height barrier with the help of a crane and cleared the road, he said, adding that traffic was restored on the road after about 3 hours. PTI COR NR