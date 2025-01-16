Container truck injures two pedestrians, hits multiple vehicles as driver tries to flee

Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) Two women were injured and five to six vehicles were damaged after a container truck allegedly hit them on Chakan-Shikrapur Road in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Thursday, police said.

The container truck first hit two women pedestrians at Manik Chowk in the Chakan area, injuring their legs. The driver then sped away.

During his attempt to escape, the driver rammed into a tempo, a car, and a couple of two-wheelers over a stretch of about 2 kilometres. A police van was also damaged amid the chaos, an official said.

“The container truck was eventually intercepted and stopped at Shikrapur Chowk. The driver has been taken into custody,” said the official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police station. PTI SPK NR