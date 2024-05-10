Container truck overturns on bridge in Thane; no injuries

Thane, May 10 (PTI) A loaded container truck proceeding from Vapi in Gujarat to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai overturned on a bridge in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Friday, disrupting traffic, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the accident on the Majiwada bridge, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.

Firemen reached the spot and put soil on the truck’s engine oil that had spilled on the road after the accident. They also righted the container, he said.

Traffic was slowly moving on the busy road from 9 am, the official said, adding that the container driver fled the scene after the accident. PTI COR NR