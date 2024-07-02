Containers fall off goods train in Haryana's Karnal, rail traffic hit

Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Some containers fell off a goods train onto the rail tracks near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday morning affecting rail traffic on the busy Delhi-Ambala route, officials said.

The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi, a Government Railway Police official said, adding there was no casualty in the incident.

"Eight containers fell off, the reasons for the same are under investigation by the railway authorities. The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi when the incident happened near Taraori in Karnal," the official told PTI.

A few railway electric poles were damaged and efforts are on to clear the tracks, he said, adding that some trains were diverted. PTI SUN RHL