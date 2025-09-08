Palghar, Sep 8 (PTI) Work on removing three containers carrying oil-like substance that were washed ashore in Maharashtra's Palghar district is underway, an official said on Monday.

The three containers had come ashore due to waves in Shirgaon-Usbhav and Satpati Dandipada on Sunday, the official said.

"On receiving information, Satpati police reached the spot and also called in personnel from the Customs, Coast Guard, Maritime Board and forest departments. The containers appear to have some oil-like substance, raising concerns of possible environmental hazard. One container has been safely moved to the shore with the help of a crane as per the tide forecast," he said.

Work is underway to remove the remaining two containers, he said, adding Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh visited the site to oversee the operation. PTI COR BNM