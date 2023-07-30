Contaminated water: Haryana, Rajasthan to form joint inspection team for permanent solution, says Khattar

Chandigarh: To resolve the issue of "contaminated water" coming from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan towards Dharuhera village in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said a joint inspection team comprising officers from both the states will be formed.

Chairing a meeting of officers from the two states at Dharuhera in Haryana's Rewari district, Khattar said the problem of "chemically contaminated water of industrial units coming from Bhiwadi to Dharuhera" will be resolved.

For this, a joint inspection team of Haryana and Rajasthan officers will be formed by Monday, an official statement issued here quoted the chief minister as saying.

This team will work considering all the points for finding a permanent solution to the problem, Khattar said.

Besides, it has also been agreed in the meeting that a joint team of officers from Haryana and Rajasthan will be formed. This will be a kind of coordination committee and will work continuously for a permanent solution to this problem, he said.

According to the statement, Khattar told the officers of the Rajasthan government that "if no solution to this serious problem is found, the Haryana government would be forced to adopt a tougher option for it".

In the meeting, the chief minister said the people of Dharuhera are facing several health issues and other problems due to the "contaminated water" coming out of Bhiwadi.

Khattar said three combined flow meters would be installed to check the flow of water, while check will also be kept on water quality.

He said that by August 31, a closed conductor will be made in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, which will take industrial waste to common effluent treatment plant. After this, the dirty water will be treated and used further, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Khattar had said he has taken up with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot the issue of contaminated water coming towards Dharuhera from Bhiwadi.

Member Secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Pradeep Kumar, Rewari Deputy Commissioner, Mohd.

Imran Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Ravindra Patil, Alwar (Rajasthan) Collector, Pukhraj Sain, CEO, Bhiwadi Industrial Development Authority, Shweta Chauhan and other senior officers of both the states were present in the meeting.