Contemplating legal action against P K Sasi: CPI(M) district secy

Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 6 (PTI) CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu on Friday said that he was contemplating legal action against expelled party leader P K Sasi for accusing him of being involved in spirit smuggling.

Former MLA Sasi, on Thursday, had alleged that a prime accused in a spirit smuggling case was elevated to the party district leadership, an apparent reference to Babu.

Following his remarks, Sasi was expelled from the ruling Left party.

On Friday, Babu, speaking to reporters here, said that he would hold discussions with the CPI(M) leadership and initiate steps for legal action against Sasi.

He further said that individuals have no importance in communist parties, especially the CPI(M), and that no one is above the organisation.

Babu said that if Sasi has proof in support of his allegations, he should reveal the same.

"I am not scared," he added.

Babu also said that he was not going to respond to each and every allegation made by a person expelled from the party.

Sasi, the former Shornur MLA, was demoted from the district committee to the branch level in 2024 and had been critical of the party leadership in the district during the last local body elections.

Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) leader N N Krishnadas said expelled Sasi was among the leaders who had received more opportunities than any other leader in the district.

Krishnadas, a former CPI(M) MP from Palakkad, said Sasi may have different opinions, but the party has its own system and traditions.

"Sasi is one of the leaders who received the most opportunities from the party. I don't think there is any other leader from Palakkad who received such consideration, love and encouragement from the party," he claimed.

Krishnadas said Sasi might have his complaints, but the party functions according to its traditions and methods.

"Maybe because of getting over-consideration, Sasi turned against the party," he said.

He said he had worked in the party state committee under various leaders and had never felt any change in the party's working style when the leadership changed.

"The party has a tradition of considering opinions and criticism emerging from within itself. Using that tradition, attempts are made to resolve issues. Some may not be convinced about it, but they still obey the party rules and function as Communists," he said.

Responding to a question about around 100 people joining the dissident group led by Sasi, Krishnadas said that since the party's formation in Kerala, several people had left it at different times.

"But history shows that many of those defectors returned to the party. After emotions calm down, they realise the politics and return. Such situations are not new to the party," he said.

He said the CPI(M) state committee meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday had decided that the Left Front should use all its strength to retain power in the state.

Krishnadas said Kerala is the only state where the Left is in power and without a Communist government the state would be like "a sky without the sun". PTI TBA HMP HMP SA