Contempt notice to Mamata by NGO over remarks on SC school jobs judgment

Kolkata, Apr 11 (PTI) A lawyer representing an NGO on Friday said he has sent a contempt notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she made wilful attack of the Supreme Court judgment annulling the appointment of over 25,000 school jobs in the state.

The notice claimed that during a programme in Kolkata on April 7, Banerjee made certain statements that "presented a direct challenge to the majesty of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India".

Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Dutta said he is representing NGO 'Aatmadeep', based in Nabanagar in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

A copy of the notice was made available to PTI by the lawyer.

The contempt notice also claimed that Banerjee’s statements were an "affront" of the apex court's April 3 judgment invalidating the appointment of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff at West Bengal government-run and aided schools.

"You are called upon not to make any statement, in public or otherwise, having the effect of creating an impression or hope in the mind of anyone that the judgment and directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated April 3, 2025, shall not be implemented," the notice said.

It also sought an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for the statements made by her on April 7.

Dutta, in the notice, said in the event of failure to comply, his client will "seek appropriate legal recourse" against the chief minister.

He said the notice was sent to Banerjee through email on Thursday and by postal service on Friday to both her residential address and her office at Nabanna, the state's administrative headquarters.

The notice said that everyone concerned is duty-bound to comply with and implement the judgement passed by the Supreme Court.

The top court had on April 3 upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment annulling the recruitment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff appointed through the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment drive, terming the entire selection process “vitiated and tainted”.

Banerjee had on April 7 pledged to protect the rights of “eligible candidates” who lost their jobs after the verdict.

She had said the state administration would first seek clarification from the Supreme Court, and if needed, file a review petition to ensure the interests of eligible candidates are safeguarded.

Banerjee also announced the formation of a legal team comprising Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal, Rakesh Dwivedi, Kalyan Banerjee and Prashant Bhushan, who would represent the state and the affected candidates in court.

“We will explore all legal avenues, including seeking clarification and modification of the judgment. We are ready with plans A, B, C, D, and E,” the CM had asserted. PTI AMR RBT