Contempt of court: Allahabad HC issues bailable warrant against Bijnor district magistrate

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has issued a bailable warrant against Bijnor District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur after she failed to contact the office of the chief standing counsel and file a response despite receiving notice.

The court has ordered the chief judicial magistrate of Bijnor to execute the warrant and ensure Kaur's presence before it at the next hearing. The next hearing is scheduled for January 5.

A single bench of Justice Manish Kumar passed the order on a contempt petition filed by one Vikram Singh.

The petitioner stated that on April 22, 2025, the high court ordered the Bijnor District-Level Caste Scrutiny Committee to decide his application, seeking caste determination, within three months.

The petitioner alleged that a copy of the order was given to the district magistrate, who is also the committee's chairman. Despite this, even after three months, no decision was taken on his application. The petitioner demanded that the district magistrate be punished for this contempt of court order.

In the course of hearing on Thursday, the standing counsel of the state government informed the court that the district magistrate did not contact the office of chief standing counsel to file her reply, owing to which the reply could not be filed on her behalf.

Expressing displeasure over this attitude of the district magistrate, the court issued a bailable warrant against her.