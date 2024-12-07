Contempt of court petition in Kerala HC, against CPI(M) state secretary

Kochi, Dec 7 (PTI) A plea has been moved in the Kerala High Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly violating its directions to not to hold meetings on public roads and road margins.

Advertisment

The petitioner, Ernakulam resident N Prakash, alleged that the left party had convened a conference outside Vanchiyoor court complex in the state capital.

He is referring to a High Court direction issued in 2010 to the Chief Secretary and other government agencies, including the police, not to grant permission to hold meetings on public roads and road margins.

The High Court had also directed that if a meeting was held in violation of this direction, the police should remove the stage and other installations from the area, the petition said.

Advertisment

The petitioner claimed that in violation of this judicial order, the CPI(M) convened its Palayam area conference in front of the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station on December 5 by setting up a stage that blocked the road.

"Hence the respondents (Govindan and others) are liable to be proceeded against under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971," the plea has said.

Besides the CPI(M) state secretary, the other respondents in the plea are the State Police Chief, the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, and the Circle Inspector of Vanchiyoor police station. PTI HMP/CORR HMP ADB