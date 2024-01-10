Contempt plea filed in HC for allowing private parties to hold events at Jaipur's Ramniwas garden

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) A contempt petition has been filed in the high court against the chief secretary of the Rajasthan government and the supervisor of the Ramniwas garden here for allowing private persons to organise a concert at the venue, violating the court's guidelines.

The concert featuring singer Kailash Kher is scheduled to be held in front of the iconic Albert hall at the Ramniwas garden on January 15. The event has been organised by Srishtivinayak Foundation.

The petitioner, Shankar Gurjar, filed the petition in the high court through advocates A K Jain and Aditya Jain on Tuesday.

"The permission to private persons to organise functions is in violation of the high court's guidelines laid out in 2008," A K Jain said.

He said the court banned public functions at the Ramniwas garden in 1993, but till 2008, it used to grant permission for holding such events at the venue in accordance with its guidelines. In 2008, a division bench of the court discontinued the practice of granting permission to private parties, but the state government started allowing such events.

According to A K Jain, no permission is required for the government to hold functions at the Ramniwas garden, but allowing private persons to organise a concert is illegal and violates the court's guidelines. PTI AG RC