Content writer held for road accident that left two factory workers dead in Noida

Noida, Nov 29 (PTI) A freelance content writer was arrested on Wednesday over a hit-and-run case that led to the deaths of two factory workers who were on their way home, police said.

Advertisment

Around half a dozen other factory workers were injured in the crash that occurred in the Sector 83 area around 1.30 am on Sunday, they said.

A case was registered at the Phase 2 police station against an unidentified person and an unidentified vehicle under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code after the accident, a police spokesperson said.

"An investigation was launched into the case and CCTV camera footage of nearby areas checked to ascertain the identity of the vehicle and its driver. After a thorough probe, the police team was led to the accused, Piyush Kumar, who was held today (Wednesday) near Sector 83 metro station," the official said.

Advertisment

"The car which was used in the episode has also been seized from near the biodiversity park in Sector 91," the official added.

Kumar, who hails from Patna in Bihar, currently lives in Noida and works as a freelance content writer, according to the police.

A police official said the accused informed them that he was drowsy at the time of the accident when he was on his way to drop a friend at his home.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police added. PTI KIS SZM