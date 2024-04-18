Contest between nationalists and dynastic forces in Lok Sabha elections, says BJP's Himachal chief

Shimla, Apr 18 (PTI) The Lok Sabha elections are a contest between the nationalists and the dynastic forces in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP's state unit chief Rajeev Bindal said on Thursday.

In a press statement, Bindal further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India the third largest economy in the next five years.

On one hand, the BJP is working for the welfare of the poor, uplift of youngsters and making the country a developed nation. On the other, the Congress and INDIA bloc are contesting the elections to boost nepotism, he alleged in the statement.

"... the dynamic leader Prime Minister Modi is contesting the elections with an aim to eradicate corruption as well as corrupt people while the Congress and its allies are contesting the elections to protect the corrupt people," he said.

On the Indian economy, Bindal said, "We have to make India a hub of productivity and provide employment to crores of youngsters. We have to empower 10 crore sisters through self-help groups and make four crore lakhpati didis." Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls in the last phase on June 1. PTI COR SZM