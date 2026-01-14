Contesting Himachal panchayat polls off-limits for Chitta trade-accused: Minister

Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) People booked for trading Chitta will be barred from contesting panchayat elections, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said on Wednesday.

A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said.

Chitta (Diacetylmorphine), a semi-synthetic opioid, mainly derived from heroin, is highly dangerous and lethal, as the consumption increases with the passage of time, and its overdose could result in death. The cost of one gram of Chitta ranges between Rs 4,000 and 7,000.

Addressing mediapersons here, the minister said people against whom cases have been registered for smuggling and selling Chitta would not be allowed to contest the upcoming panchayat elections, and the issue would be brought up in the Cabinet meeting so that necessary amendments are made in the relevant act.

"There is zero tolerance against Chitta. The state government has the complete record of government employees consuming Chitta or involved in its trade. The process of dismissing them from jobs has been initiated," Singh disclosed.

As many as 11 police personnel were dismissed from service after their alleged involvement in the Chitta trade, he said, adding that similar action would follow for other government employees involved in such activities.

Issuing a stern warning, Singh said that not only the culprits involved in the drug trade but also their families will have to face the consequences, as, besides taking legal action, properties bought with funds generated from Chitta would also be seized.

"It has been seen that Chitta consumers are turning into peddlers to afford the drugs, and 264 gram panchayats out of the total of 3,577 are the most affected in the state. The Shimla district is the worst in this regard, with school children taking to drugs; a majority of the affected 264 panchayats are on the state borders," he said.

Anti-Chitta Gram Sabhas would be held in all panchayats in the state on January 21 and 22 to create awareness and eradicate the social evil, and a special discussion on its prevention will also be held, Singh said.

The minister said the Himachal Pradesh Assembly had passed a resolution against Chitta and sent it to the central government, demanding that possession of Chitta be made a non-bailable offense.

Currently, possession of up to 5 grams of Chitta is not considered a non-bailable offense.

He also said the government is taking steps to rehabilitate those addicted to Chitta and bring them back into the mainstream, emphasising that awareness can play a crucial role in eradicating the drug menace in the state and that public cooperation is essential for this.

He further urged people to immediately report any suspicious vehicles or individuals from other states to the nearest police station, assuring that prompt action would be taken and the identities of those providing information would be kept confidential. PTI BPL PRK PRK