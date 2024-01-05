Continuance of TMC govt in Bengal national security threat, Mamata must resign: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The BJP on Friday came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress over the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in West Bengal, saying the continuance of the party's government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a threat to national security.

The BJP also demanded Banerjee's resignation and an apology to the people as well as to the probe agency official who sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The party's reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan when they tried to raid his residence in North 24 Parganas district this morning in connection with a probe into the ration distribution scam.

According to officials, the ED officers left their damaged vehicles and had to move out of Sandeskhali in auto rickshaws and two-wheelers. At least two of the officers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Reacting sharply to the incident, BJP co-incharge for political affairs in West Bengal Amit Malviya wrote on X, "This is how lawless Bengal is." "Continuance of the TMC government in West Bengal is a national security threat,” he said.

Malviya said the team of ED and accompanying media was attacked when it raided the premises of block-level TMC leaders Shahjahan and Shankar Adhya. State food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick has already been arrested in connection with the scam.

Hundreds of men and women gathered at the spot shouting slogans and attacked the officials, the BJP leader said, adding "Shahjahan Sheikh, in particular, is close to Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of Bengal." "It is likely that several of those who came out to attack the probe agency officials are illegal migrants, who have been patronised by the local TMC leaders, to serve as their vote bank," Malviya added.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded Banerjee's resignation.

"TMC goons have made a murderous attack on the ED officials who had gone there to carry out investigations. It is said that Rohigiyas, illegal infiltrators, have done this," he said, alleging "jungle raj" in the state.

"Police refused to speak to the ED officials when they called for help on being attacked by the TMC goons. Imagine how worrisome it is... Law and order in West Bengal has completely collapsed," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee doesn't have the right to remain in her post. She must resign. She should apologise to the people and the ED officials who were injured in the incident," he added.

Trivedi said lawlessness, goondaism and anarchy have reached their peak in West Bengal, and there is no democracy left in the state.

"When Mamata Banerjee is standing by the goons instead of law, it won't be wrong to say that she only wants to enjoy power," he charged.

"Mamata Banerjee, if you have a misconception that your goons will beat honest officers and protectors of law, let me tell you that that you won't be able to protect them when law will take its course," Trivedi said.

The central government "very firmly crushes anarchic elements" within the limits of law. That will happen (in this case also)", he added. PTI PK ZMN