Continuation of Ujjwala subsidy 'big decision' in interest of beneficiary families: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Ujjwala scheme has transformed the lives of poor women, asserting that his government's decision to continue the LPG subsidy for them will benefit over 10 crore beneficiary families.

The Union Cabinet earlier approved a subsidy of Rs 12,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for 2025-26, benefitting 10.33 crore households.

PMUY was launched in May 2016 to provide free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country. As of July 1, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections in India.

It is a big decision in the interest of the beneficiary families, Modi said on X.

In a separate post on X, Modi hailed the Cabinet's approval of a proposal for the implementation of the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) scheme in 275 technical institutions comprising 175 engineering institutions and 100 polytechnics.

Modi said, "Research, innovation and skilling will be significantly boosted with this Cabinet decision to support 'Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education."