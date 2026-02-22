'Continued delay' in restoration of statehood to J-K is concerning: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Ruling National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed concern over the "continued delay" in the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have waited patiently and placed their faith in democratic institutions, yet the promise of restoring statehood remains unfulfilled.

He emphasised that statehood is not a privilege, but a constitutional right that reflects the democratic aspirations and identity of the people.

"Repeated assurances have been made at the highest levels regarding the restoration of statehood at the earliest. However, the absence of a clear timeline has created uncertainty and disappointment among the people," he said.

The National Conference (NC) president maintained that restoring statehood would strengthen democratic governance, ensure greater accountability and empower elected representatives to address public concerns.

Abdullah urged the Centre to honour its commitment without further delay and initiate concrete steps towards reinstating full statehood.

He said that safeguarding democratic rights and constitutional guarantees is essential for lasting peace, stability and development in Jammu and Kashmir.