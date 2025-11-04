'Continuity crucial for progress': Balagopal says Vijayan will lead LDF in 2026 Kerala election

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the next state election as its chief ministerial candidate, according to senior CPI(M) leader and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

He said senior party leaders have already confirmed Vijayan's candidature, and the LDF hopes to secure a record third consecutive term in the Assembly.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Balagopal said continuity was vital to maintain the momentum of the Pinarayi I and II governments, which he credited with delivering major development initiatives.

He said Kerala has become a launch pad for major industries and modern technologies under the Left rule, and extending the current policies was essential to build on that progress.

Wearing a purple handloom shirt made by the weavers of Kalliasseri -- the hometown of late CPI(M) stalwart and Chief Minister E K Nayanar -- which he described as being of excellent quality, Balagopal said he wanted to support the weavers by securing better marketing opportunities for them.

Calm yet assertive, he went on to outline, point by point, how the Union Government has been denying Kerala its legitimate share of funds -- an issue he has spoken out about relentlessly since assuming office in 2021.

Balagopal has received attention on social media for maintaining funding for the state's welfare schemes, even as he said the Centre had denied Kerala more than Rs 50,000 crore a year.

Asked about this, he said that the state would find resources to implement the new welfare schemes announced by the Chief Minister and to cover the increased social security pensions and wages.

Taking a very balanced view of the applause he gets on social media, Balagopal said he is hopeful that the people will support the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan to a record third term in the Kerala Assembly.

"Social media will say both negative and positive as politicians, we will have to take both, criticism and praise, and we should internalise it in a balanced way," spotting a smile, Balagopal said.

He said both he and his predecessor, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, had worked in line with the political policies of the LDF government.

"We work collectively, and I do not deny the role of individuals. But each person is different -- some may speak more, I may not," the Finance Minister said.

Balagopal was a surprise choice for Finance Minister, as Kerala society debated who would replace Thomas Isaac, who had clear credentials in economic science when second Left government led by Vijayan won the 2021 Assembly polls.

Asked about the experiences that helped him handle the state's finances when he took over as Finance Minister during the challenging COVID-19 period, Balagopal, a leader with a background in Commerce and Law, said there was no personal magic, but rather a collective effort to keep things going during one of the most testing times.

Acknowledging that it is a combination of commerce, economics, law, and common sense that helps him manage the key portfilio, the CPI(M) central committee member said, "Most importantly, the years of experience working among the people, and the understanding I gained from my party, the CPI(M), are very important." Balagopal, who maintains his staunch Marxist cadre character, said, "We do things collectively, and individuals do have their roles to play… As workers of the CPI(M), we have certain ideals; we discuss them within the party, and, generally, a policy is adopted and implemented in accordance with that policy." He said the key lies in the care with which one takes decisions, as everything that has been started must continue until it is completed.

"Once you fill the fuel in the vehicle, it should reach the next point. We must ensure that the fuel does not run out before getting there," the Finance Minister said.

He said the Finance Department does thorough homework and holds regular consultations with the Chief Minister and the team to formulate a strategy for future development.

He is not particularly concerned about whether he would get a second term as Finance Minister if the LDF secures a third term.

"We personally do not aspire to any such roles and will take whatever role the party assigns to us. It does not mean that a person would continue in the same portfolio, as there is always someone who can replace him. These are the decisions of the party," Balagopal said, replying to a question about the chances of his continuing as Finance Minister if the LDF returns to power in Kerala.

He also praised the leadership of Vijayan, the first Chief Minister in Kerala’s political history to secure a second consecutive term.

"The Chief Minister speaks little but listens carefully when we meet him. He also offers suggestions and extends full support for everything good," Balagopal said, recalling his experience of working with the CPI(M) veteran, whom he has known closely since their student politics days.

He expressed confidence that when the LDF launches its next Assembly election campaign in 2026, with Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chief Ministerial candidate, the people will once again rally behind the front for a record third term.

"Kerala has everything in its favour -- clean air, clean water, a good climate, and excellent supporting infrastructure. More and more industries are coming to us, and even those who once left Kerala are now returning. We need to continue the good work, and continuity of the government is very important," Balagopal said. PTI KPK TGB ROH